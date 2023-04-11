‘Our primary goal is to get preferred route for Farranfore Killarney bypass’

A map showing the preferred routes for the Farranfore Killarney bypass. The final route has yet to be selected.

There is still no decision on what route the Farranfore-Killarney bypass will take, despite promises that a decision would be made by the end of quarter one of this year.

Killarney Municipal District Councillors have once again pleaded for answers and have strongly criticised the lack of communication on the project.

Councillors say they are receiving calls on a daily basis from worried constituents, many of whom could be affected, depending on what route will be ultimately chosen.

Kerry County Council (KCC) is working in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport to develop the N22 Farranfore-to-Killarney Project.

Currently there are four possible routes; the preferred one was to be announced last November in a planned public consultation, but this fell through.

"It was embarrassing what happened in November,” said Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan (Independent).

The routes all commence on the existing N22, approximately 2km north of Farranfore village, and continue southwards, bypassing Farranfore village and Killarney town before terminating on the N22, south-east of Killarney town, at Lissivigeen. The public consultation on the four routes took place in 2021, but two years later the preferred route has still not been revealed.

“We need some sort of definitive answer. Surely they are down to two routes now. Something has to happen. We all know loads of people on the route,” said Cllr O’Callaghan.

"We gave our word to people and now we are at the end of quarter one and we are not being told, and councillors are being contacted every week.”

Several other councillors raised the same concerns at the recent Killarney Municipal District Meeting and said that the route must be chosen.

Director of Roads and Transportation Frank Hartnett said the council is seeking the preferred route.

"Our primary goal is to get the preferred route and to declassify the other route options,” he said, adding that communication between KCC and TII is ongoing.

Funding of €100,000 was announced earlier this year, and Minister Norma Foley said that one of the main projects covered by TII this year is the N22 bypass from Farranfore to Killarney. Funding was also allocated in 2022, and an update that year said the route would be chosen by the end of 2022, with planning to be sought in 2024, at the earliest.