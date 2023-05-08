Opel Vauxhall Run Kerry set to light up the county’s roads

Launching the Opel/Vauxhall, Wild Atlantic Way Vintage/Classic Car Run in aid of Down Syndrome Kerry at The Killarney Heights Hotel on Monday evening. The car run takes place on Sunday morning, May 14, at The Killarney Heights Hotel. At the launch were Paul Horan; Michael Horan; George Glover; Joan Glover; Ana Marie Enriquez; Evan Dore (Duty Manager, The Killarney Heights); Frank Foley; Aoife Foley; Breda O'Donoghue and Niamh Foley (Down Syndrome Kerry); Bernie and Niamh Cronin; Simone Leahy with Emely and Abby, Maire and Oisín Doyle. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Brothers Michael and Paul Horan came from a home in which the Opel – or Vauxhall – was king, and they’ve organised a fitting tribute to the great brand this coming weekend.

Sign-up for the Opel/Vauxhall Run Kerry gets underway at 9am this Sunday at the Killarney Heights Hotel, with take-off from the start point at 11.30am.

Following that, a scenic route takes in Molls Gap, Ballaghbeama Gap, Caragh Lake, and Rossbeigh Beach, to name but a few beauty spots, as the runs loops back to the Heights via Killorglin.

The added spice of ‘MantaFest’ will also be woven into the day’s proceedings, and it’s hoped this will attract a good showing of the Opel sports model, produced in the 1970s and 1980s and experiencing something of a resurgence today, Michael told The Kerryman.

“The Mantas are very popular in Ireland at the moment,” he said. “They were a very fashionable car back in the ‘80s, they’re coming back in.

“Where does it come from? Our parents had Opels – well, Vauxhalls – back in the day, I suppose…had Vauxhalls all their life, so we’ve continued in that vein.

“There’s no fee to take part, it’s only donations on the day if you want.”

Those donations will help Down Syndrome Kerry, the event’s charity partner, continue to provide its range of vital therapies and services in the county.

And the organisers received a further helping hand in recent days from students at Faha National School. The school teamed up with the Opel/Vauxhall team, who kindly brought vintage cars to the school last week in return for the €350 the school raised for Down Syndrome Ireland through their ‘Odd Socks’ day.

Michael also thanked the Heights; Ahern’s Garage, Castleisland; and Gaelic Sports Performance for the support they have provided to the event.