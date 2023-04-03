On the beat with Kerry Gardaí: ‘It’s a job with variety’

The Kerryman paid a visit to Tralee Garda Station to see what the job is all about as a new recruitment drive begins

Garda Michael O'Driscoll and Garda Leanne Houseman are stationed in Tralee and both are urging people to join An Garda Siochána. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

While every job has its advantages and disadvantages, and that’s as true for being a member An Garda Siochána, one advantage that the life of a garda offers is variety.

"Every day is different," says Garda Leanne Houseman, who is stationed at Tralee Garda Station and is a familiar face to many in Tralee. Her enthusiasm and love for the job are infectious.

The 26-year-old joined An Garda Síochána five years ago, and after training, she was assigned to Tralee Garda Station, in a town she has now come to love. Here, she feels part of the community.

Moving to Kerry from her native Cork was daunting, but her job in An Garda Siochána made the transition easy given “you are thrown into the community”, and from day one you can get involved and become part of the place you live.

Leanne is a fine example of that given her coaching role with U-14 girls’ basketball and her volunteering role with Adapt women’s refuge, but it is her daily role of being a member of An Garda Síochána that she loves most.

"I always wanted to do it since I was in school because I don’t think I would be suited to a desk job. I wanted the variety of meeting people every single day,” she said.

“We meet people from all different backgrounds and all different cultures, and we get to know them and they get to know us. We meet people through community aspects as well...It is not necessarily always through crime.”

It is the very same variety that drew Michael O’Driscoll (24) to the job. Also from Cork, he has been based in Tralee for three years, and he and Leanne are both on the same regular unit.

Both work 12 hours a day, four on and four off, and every day calls for a different role, whether it is carrying out enquiries; or being out in the car; answering the daily calls that come in; or transporting prisoners to court.

"You can be in the car or the van or in the station and that is assigned,” explains Michael.

"We are briefed at 7am or 7pm [depending on the shift] by the unit sergeant, and he says who is in the van or car or inside. People might go on enquiries or else something will happen and you go to the call,” explains Leanne.

She says every call they receive is different: "It is very exciting.”

She concedes, of course, that not all calls are easy, and some days can have their difficulties, but at the end of the day, the job is about helping people, and that makes everything worthwhile.

“It is very rewarding,” she says. “Because every day is different it can be hard but worth it as you are helping other people."

She adds that the training received ensures you are well equipped to help those who need your help, and to deal with difficult situations. So, too, does the great support from across the station and across all units and departments.

Being a garda is something Michael always wanted, for much the same reasons as Leanne outlines: to help those in the community who need that help.

It is also what An Garda Siochána has modelled their new campaign on: “It is a job worth doing”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is encouraging people from “all backgrounds and communities” to apply to join the force, as their latest recruitment drive.

The State has spent €550,000 on a recruitment campaign that is not only aimed at people living in Ireland but also aimed at Irish citizens living abroad, to entice them to return to Ireland to join An Garda Síochána.

"It’s a Job Worth Doing” is now live across TV, print, radio, online and social media, and Leanne and Michael can attest that it is certainly a job they both love.

"If you want a job with and to help people, then it is for you,” says Michael.

"You learn something new every single day,” adds Leanne, and, of course, opportunities await in all many different areas from drugs matters to protected services to management to the regular garda on the daily beat.

"There are so many different opportunities...there is such a wide range, and all work together on a daily basis, so you get a taster for each unit. If drugs need people or traffic need people, you help out and get a feel for what you like, and there are loads of opportunities for change.”

The new recruitment target is to hire an additional 1,000 gardaí into the force this year, bringing the overall force to 15,000, and this comes amid concerns about the retention of gardaí in the force. It is hoped that the campaign will show what the force is like and encourage others, like Leanne and Michael, to join.