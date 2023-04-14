Old Kerry bridge without a parapet is a ‘serious’ health and safety issue

Members of the Gleanamhadra Bridge Restoration Campaign group at the bridge without the parapet. James Gleasure (left) is pictured with: Cllr. Charlie Farrelly, Trisha Gleasure, Bradley Fontes, Thomas, Orla and Conor McCafferty, Joe Tarrant, Mike Casey, James Gleasure and Con O'Connor. Photo by: John Reidy

Locals in the neighbourhood of Gleanamhadra in the area close to Glountane Cross in Cordal are upping the ante in their bid to have the parapet of an ancient and historic, stone built bridge rebuilt.

The bridge in question was blown up by the IRA during the War of Independence but rebuilt shortly after.

Its most recent fall from grace in 2017 came because it was unable to accommodate the wide loaded trucks bearing supplies for the numerous wind turbines on the nearby hills.

Locals point out the fact that three bridges in all in the area were knocked to facilitate the work on the turbines but that the other two have been rebuilt.

The bridge in question was a fine example of the trade of the stonemason and its unceremonious demolition saw the stones of the parapet dumped onto the river-bed – a drop of some 25 to 30 feet below.

As the area and the roads through it are prone to snow and ice in winter, the locals point out the dangers of that kind of unguarded drop and are urging either the management of the wind energy companies responsible or Kerry County Council to act without delay to rectify the matter.

Kerry County Council would appear to have taken responsibility for the situation as staff members have placed temporary railings around the stumps of the parapet.

There was a recent incident where a child placed a bicycle against the remains of the parapet and the bike toppled over and into the glen below. Residents in the area have said they’re intending to air their grievances on social media and have plans to set up a Facebook account with this in mind. Several other issues in the same area regarding damage to property due to works in the locality have been put in the hands of solicitors the locals have confirmed.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Charlie Farrelly has put a motion before next week’s meeting of the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting under the following wording: “I am calling on Kerry County Council to make sure that repairs are urgently carried out on Gleanamhadra Bridge on the L7022 as this is a health and safety risk, especially at night to locals including children.”