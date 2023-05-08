Oisin Murphy pays tribute to late Ellen Clifford after classic success – ‘We’re all thinking of them’

Killarney jockey Oisin Murphy sympathises with the Clifford family and former school friend, David, on the loss of his mother.

Fresh from his classic success in Sunday’s 1000 Qipco Guineas at Newmarket, jockey Oisin Murphy paid tribute to the late Ellen Clifford who sadly passed away at the weekend.

Murphy rode three winners at the prestigious Newmarket meeting but his attention soon turned to home when extending sympathy to the Clifford family, whom he knows from his days as a child in Killarney.

Oisin and David Clifford both attended the same primary school together and even had the same babysitter.

The Clifford brothers showed incredible strength and resilience on Sunday to line out for Kerry just hours after the death of their mother, while Oisin’s classic win follows his personal and much publicised battle with alcohol and suspension to try and rekindle his career.

“I knew Ellen and the Clifford family quite well. She was obviously suffering for a long time. I want to say to them that we’re all thinking about them and we’re very sorry for their deep loss,” said Oisin.

The 1000 Guineans success on Mawj brings up Oisin’s second classic win in his career following on from the 2000 Guineas win with Kameko in 2020.

“It feels great. My mom, dad, and sister are over here at the moment and it was very nice for them. We’ve watched the replay of the race again and it probably hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said.

Oisin briefly reflected on the difficult 14-month suspension when he relied solely on his talent, hard work, and support from family to pull through. That episode in his life is now well and truly behind him.

“I was just so happy and excited leading up to this meeting that I had nice horses to ride…I don’t have any burden on my mind at the moment,” he said.

The three-time British Flat Champion Jockey explained how he expected Mawj to go well but did have concerns over the testing ground.

“She is very tough. I think Dermot Weld’s filly [Tahiyra] is good as well. They pulled so far ahead of the rest. I’d be hopeful Mawj will be a proper one to look forward to later on in the season,” he said.

“She relaxed really well early on; I just let her relax in her comfort zone. She pricked her ears through the middle part of the race, which is always a good sign,” he said.

"When I was still going well, maybe with two and a half furlongs to run, and I was in front at this stage, I thought, hopefully, she’ll stay going. That’s what happened. She was very gutsy, and it was straightforward. She gave me a super easy ride,” Oisin added.