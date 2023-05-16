North Kerry primary named as Ireland’s Global Citizenship School!

Pupils win Our World Irish Aid awards honour for their efforts in obtaining the school’s sixth Green Flag

Lenamore NS pupils and principal Anna Marie O’Keeffe with the plaques which mark their national and regional titles.

PUPILs at one North Kerry primary have become so expert on the natural world and the battle to save it that they have been named as nothing less than Ireland’s Global Citizenship School of the Year this week.

Lenamore National School staff and pupils are celebrating this week after winning the prestigious title at the Our World Irish Aid Awards ceremony in Kilkenny – where they contested the national finals having won the regionals earlier in the year.

It was the icing on the cake of an intense campaign to win their sixth Green flag in style – a flag they took home with both the national and regional plaques.

The pupils of Scoil Náisiúnta an Léana Mhóir focused on Global Citizenship Litter and Waste for their sixth Green Flag project.

In the process they learned no end about the Sustainable Development Global Goals (SDGs).

Their project message was best relayed by an incisive and rhyming question-and-answer delivered by the children: ‘When you look in the mirror, what do you see? The most important global citizen of all - the change starts with ME!!’

It saw them undertake a lot of hard work to ensure they reuse and recycled every last material possible over the course of the year, while also leading the charge in protecting biodiversity.

They met regularly with biodiversity consultant Geoff Hunt at the school, utilising the wonderful asset of the local woods on their very doorstep to learn more about the preciousness of our ecosystems.

And their slogan for the project also captured the judges’ hearts: ‘Rubbish and plastics, smoke and pollution/ We’ve been the cause, but we’re also the solution.’