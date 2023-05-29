North Kerry in shock at death of man (70s) in farming accident

A North Kerry community is in a state of profound shock following the death of a much-loved local man in an accident on his farm earlier today (Monday).

The man, who was in his early 70s, fell into a slurry pit on his farm in Duagh. It is believed he had been overcome by the noxious fumes from the pit before collapsing and falling into it.

His remains were discovered in the early afternoon, with ambulance crews and gardaí rushing to the scene within minutes after the alarm was raised. News of the passing of the married father-of-two has sent shockwaves through the community of Duagh and beyond.

Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster attended the scene later in the afternoon, with a post-mortem to be carried out at University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí in North Kerry are now investigating the matter, with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) also having launched a probe into the death as it is a workplace-related accident.