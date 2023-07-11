North Kerry Cllr says Shannon report is confidence-boosting for LNG backers

The Ballylongford-Tarbert Landbank on which it is proposed to build the LNG terminal.

Fine Gael Councillor and Ballylongford man Michael Foley has described the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Report, launched in recent days, as a positive for the entire Shannon Estuary region, particularly north Kerry, but he said it’s important to remember that this followed on from the Programme for Government prohibiting the development of LNG terminals.

“This resulted in pressure [being] applied, initially by myself and local community groups,” he said this week. “We succeeded in getting the Taskforce [which carried out the study leading to last week’s Report launch] formed.”

Cllr Foley welcomed the Report stating that natural gas in a recognised transition fuel that would be suitable as the world moves to a carbon-neutral future. Cllr Foley read this as a major “confidence boost” for those who support the development of an LNG terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank, which is currently subject to a decision by An Bord Pleanála. While the plans for the long-mooted terminal have attracted significant local backing, they have also drawn opposition from environmental groups concerned at the prospect of importing gas sourced through controversial fracking methods.

“The Taskforce remains of the view, as expressed in the interim report, that LNG import/storage facility and electricity generation would be a significant strategic investment in North Kerry/West Limerick,” Cllr Foley said, and he urged Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to release his Department’s review of Ireland’s energy security.

He also welcomed the prospect of developing one of the world’s largest energy hubs to harness wind energy off the Shannon Estuary.