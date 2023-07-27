Ninth person arrested in relation to death of Thomas Dooley at Kerry graveyard

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the graveyard killing of a Killarney man.

Gardaí have confirmed that as part of their ongoing investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Kerry on Wednesday, October 5 2022, Gardaí on Wednesday July 26, 2023, arrested a man in his 20s.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley (43) from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5, 2022 shortly after he; his wife and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan also suffered serious injuries in the course of the attack.

Tom Dooley was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Three people have been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and today, Thursday, July 27, has seen the latest arrest in the case.