New York Rose crowned new Rose of Tralee

The 2023 International Rose of Tralee is New York Rose Róisín Wiley. Photo Domnick Walsh

The New York Rose Róisin Wiley has been crowned as the 2023 Rose of Tralee following two nights of televised selection nights at the Munster Technological University’s Sports Academy complex in Tralee.

The 27-year-old is from Manhatten from and works as VP of National Sales at a consumer marketing company

Her parents Eddie and Majella are from Killmallock and Templeglantine in county Limerick and emigrated to New York in their 20s.

She succeeds Westmeath’s Rachel Duffy as Rose and becomes the 63rd woman to hold the world famous title since the festival was founded in 1959.

She had been was among the bookies favourite to win the coveted title.

Despite her favourite tag an obviously stunned and delighted Róisin said she was thrilled to be named the 2023 Rose of Tralee describing it as a dream come true.

"I’ll have to take some time to let it all sink in,” she said minutes after her win.

"I’m speechless. I can’t believe it and I’m so looking forward to the next year,” she said.

This year’s festival has proved to be a major success with the festivities in Tralee attracting huge crowds onto the streets of Kerry’s county capital over the five days of the event.

The new format of the TV broadcasts - with Kathryn Thomas joining Dáithí Ó Sé as co-host and becoming only the second woman to host the event since Kathleen Watkins in 1977 – has also proved a big hit with TV audiences and online.