New ‘Féile Trá Lí’ branding for Rose of Tralee street entertainment unveiled

Malachy Kelly 'The Tall Man' with David Browne and Clodagh Lambe at the launch of the new Féile Trá Lí street festival which will coincide with the Rose of Tralee festival. Photo Domnick Walsh

THE Rose of Tralee’s street entertainment programme – now a separate event from the official Festival of Kerry – has been re-branded and re-launched.

In May the Rose of Tralee company caused considerable shock in Tralee when it announced that it would not be organising any street entertainment events during this year’s festival and that it had decided to “pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town”.

The company cited the cost of running the street entertainment programme as a key reason for its decision, which came just 11 weeks before the festival was due to begin.

Subsequently Kerry County Council, local VFI members and Tralee Chamber Alliance came together to organise a programme of street entertainment and last month Tralee-based Shannon Star Entertainments Limited, was appointed to “spearhead the planning of an engaging and exciting line-up of activities” to coincide with the Rose of Tralee.

The new look street festival – to be known as ‘Féile Trá Lí’ – was officially launched on Monday.

The name and branding of the new street festival were unveiled by the Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall and the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council along with representatives from Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance and Fáilte Ireland.

The ‘Tralee StreetFest’ will take place between 18 and 22 August, alongside the Rose of Tralee International Festival, and will feature parades, live music, street theatre, markets, fireworks and an extensive programme of family fun,

The organisers said the planning for the festival is at an advanced stage and the event will “incorporate all the traditional elements of festivals in previous years”.

Full details of the programme will be announced over the coming weeks. “Led by Kerry County Council in collaboration with Tralee Vintners and supported by Tralee Chamber Alliance, Fáilte Ireland and the wider business community in the town, this festival will showcase the unique spirit and charm of Tralee and County Kerry,” said the organisers.

Chairman of the Kerry Vintners Johnny McElligott said local publicans were very pleased with how the street entertainment programme is shaping up.

“We are delighted with the support from Kerry County Council with regards to the delivery of a fantastic family offering this year and for the support in getting together a committee with ourselves to enable us to provide a full programme of events including five nights of live entertainment in the town centre,” Mr McElligott said.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell thanked the local business community and all stakeholders for their work in supporting Kerry County Council in recent weeks to develop a new street festival and programme of events.

“Kerry County Council is very proud to be involved in facilitating a family-oriented festival of events in Tralee in August. Féile Trá Lí will be an exciting and action-packed street festival which will build on Tralee’s and Kerry’s reputation for high-quality and entertaining festivals and events,” she said.

Mayor Wall said “tremendous work” is being done to put together and exciting festival programme together.

“I look forward to seeing the details over the next few weeks. There will be something for all ages and I encourage everyone to come along and join in the fun,” Mayor Wall said.

Nathan McDonnell, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance Nathan McDonnell said the organisation was “delighted and encouraged” to see the progress Kerry County Council and the Tralee Vintnersn have made in delivering a new festival for the town.

“The new logo and brand for Féile Trá Lí, represents the essence and energy of this exciting new festival. The logo captures the vibrant and dynamic nature of the festival, while also showcasing the rich heritage and cultural significance of Tralee, highlighting its status as a service town for the Gaeltacht,” said Mr McDonnell.