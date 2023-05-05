National Broadband Plan roll-out extends into West Kerry

More than 11,000 homes and businesses in Kerry are now ready to connect to high-speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan (NBP), as National Broadband Ireland (NBI) announced this week that the roll-out has now extended into premises on the Dingle Peninsula.

In a statement issued today, NBI said that 1,500 premises in the Ballyheigue Deployment Area, which covers the Dingle Peninsula, can now order or pre-order a high-speed connection.

It brings to over 11,000 the number of premises in Kerry ready to connect. A total of 28,000 premises in the county have been included in the State’s Intervention Area. Homes, businesses, farms, and schools within this intervention area will be able to obtain broadband speeds of at least 500 megabits per second under the roll-out by NBI, the company delivering high-speed fibre-to-home broadband under the NBP.

Kerry has been allocated €107million worth of government investment under the NBP.

NBI CEO Peter Hendrick today encouraged residents within the Ballyheigue Deployment Area to check if they can now connect.

“We are calling on residents in the Ballyheigue deployment area to visit nbi.ie to check their Eircode to see if they can connect today,” he said. “It is our goal to give homes and businesses throughout Ireland the opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides. We understand the role that high-speed broadband now plays in everyday lives and want to give the people of Ireland every opportunity to avail of it.”