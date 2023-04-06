MTU students host a meal fit for the Kingdom with pop-up restaurant

Students Kim Corkery, Laura Kennedy, Vivienne Dineen and Dylan Walsh from the MTU held a pop-up restaurant at 10 Bridge Street (formerly Sol Y Sombra) with help from from back l-r: Craig Lynch executive head chef and MTU lecturer Dan Browne. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Friday March 24 was a busy evening at 10 Bridge Street in Killorglin where ‘Kerry’s Best Pop Up’ was hosted and managed by the second year students of the Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Food Business Innovation at the Munster Technological University Kerry Campus.

Under the guidance of their lecturer Dan Browne, and in collaboration with 10 Bridge Street’s chef Craig Lynch, students created a four course Tasting Menu.

The pop-up concept forms an integral part of the student’s programme module “Innovation in Food Production Service”. Using the best of ingredients grown, or produced in Kerry, the menu highlighted the amazing produce of the Kingdom and the creativity of MTU’s students past and present, as Craig the executive chef is also a past graduate of MTU.

Local producer’s ingredients that featured on the menu were Annascaul Black Pudding, Fenit vegetables, Eve’s Leaves, Poppadum Farms, Dingle Goats Cheese, Dingle Ale, Maherees Carrots, Cahillanes Beef, Simply Devine Preserves.