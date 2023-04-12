MTU Kerry’s long planned STEM complex on track for 2025 opening

An artist’s impression of the new STEM building, which is currently under construction at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry Campus in Tralee. Photo Courtesy MTU

WORK on the new STEM complex at the Munster Technological University Kerry campus is on schedule, and the multi-million Euro facility is expected to be up and running by summer 2025.

Last December, it was announced that contracts had been signed to allow for construction to commence on the long-planned addition to the MTU campus at Dromtacker in Tralee.

Work on the development commenced soon after, and work on the site is now well underway.

On foot of a Dáil question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris provided an update on the progress of the project to date. Following the contract signing, Minister Harris said that work on the Dromtacker site began in early January. This has involved site-excavation work and the preparatory works for foundations and utility connections.

Minister Harris said that, so far, work was proceeding on schedule and the complex was on track to open in summer 2025.

“The STEM building at Munster Technological University, Tralee, is one of six new facilities which together comprise the ‘Higher Education PPP Bundle 1’ project,” said Mr Harris.

“Construction works are currently proceeding to programme on all six sites.

“In respect of the MTU Tralee facility, it is expected that construction shall conclude and the facility [will] become operational in June 2025.”

The new 8,913m2 STEM building will include laboratories, agri-machinery workshops, classroom spaces and ancillary space.

The STEM building will consist of a split-level building of three storeys. The development will also include an engineering and agri-tech yard to the rear of the building, with a dedicated access road, entrance plaza and office space, as well as student and staff circulation and recreation spaces.

Overall, the new STEM building will increase the capacity of MTU Kerry by 440 students and offer facilities that the entire MTU campus can benefit from.

This project is being delivered under the auspices of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 development programme.

MTU say the new STEM building in Kerry will play a vital role in achieving the vision of the University and will “significantly enhance the number of STEM graduates for the region”.

While work on the STEM building is already underway, an official ‘sod turning’ ceremony is due to take place in the coming months, an event which Minister Harris said he was “looking forward” to attending.