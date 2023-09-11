Minister in west Kerry to acknowledge Coast Guard members

The Dingle branch of the Irish Coast Guard service is held in nothing but the highest regard locally, but its members’ hard work was acknowledged by high-ranking regional and national members also at the weekend, as well as by a Minister of State.

Jack Chambers was present on Saturday as members of the Dingle branch accepted individual, framed ‘Proof of Service at a Wreck’ tokens, complete with the volunteer’s name and enrolment number.

The tokens, sometimes referred to simply as ‘Wreck tokens’, have not been used for more than 60 years, but they were previously used by Officers in Charge, who would distribute tokens to members who took part in Coast Guard operations. These tokens could then be cashed in quarterly, in return for a small payment.

To mark the 200th anniversary of the 1822 Coastguard Act, it was decided that each volunteer registered with the Coast Guard, as of December 31 last, would receive a limited-edition framed token – both sides of which are displayed within the frame. More than 900 framed presentations will be made to volunteers nationwide, and the 24 members in Dingle will be no exception, with most of them accepting theirs at the weekend. Those unable to attend on Saturday will receive theirs at a later date.

“We were joined by the Minister and [Councillor] Breandán Fitzgerald, as well as our sector manager, Damien Kelleher, and Niall Ferns [Coast Guard Units and Support Manager],” Frank Heidtke of the Dingle Coast Guard told The Kerryman, and he was thrilled that Minister Chambers also attended at the weekend.

“They’ve been rolling those out for the past few months, and usually it’s the manager and sector manager who does it, but on a couple of occasions the Minister has done it, presented it himself personally, and Saturday was one of those occasions. He came to the station to express his appreciation personally.”

Frank added that it’s been a busy season for the Dingle branch, handling 26 calls. This included a call on Saturday as two Canadian tourists became lost in fog along the Dingle Way at Fán. They were located and then brought to safety.