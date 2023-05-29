Mickey Ned O’Sullivan hails community and council as Kenmare loop moves closer to fruition

Noel Crowley, Clare Thoma, Micky Ned O’Sullivan and Maureen Finnegan of The Peninsula group close to the entrance to the peninsula lands. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan has hailed the local community and Kerry County Council for their proactiveness as a five-kilometre looped pathway, encompassing many of Kenmare’s beauty spots, moved another step closer to fruition.

Planned works at Peninsula Park have gone out to public consultation in recent days. These works will include three-metre-wide paths; nearly 450 metres of which would be grassed, with another 650 metres of tarmac pathway.

“It’s progress, a step in the right direction, and hopefully it will go through as quickly as possible and work can start in the coming weeks,” Mr O’Sullivan, chairperson of the Peninsula Group, told The Kerryman this week.

“We started about seven years ago. A lot of people have had a lot of involvement in trying to get it over the line, and there was a committee set up at the time. I was made chairperson and the committee has been very, very active, but the local people put a lot of pressure as well, through social media for example. There was a lot of support, and that was vital.

“Traditionally, the town’s people used it as an area for recreational walking down to the point, and obviously, over the years, it was taken in by private enterprise. But between local pressure and the County Council taking ownership, it’s been brought over the line, and we’re very grateful to them.”

The ultimate aim, Mr O’Sullivan said, is to complete a five-kilometre looped path encompassing some of the Kenmare area’s most-beautiful assets.

“The ultimate objective is to have a five-kilometre walk all around Kenmare, along the water, that involves Reenagross, the pier, the peninsula, and hopefully we’ll get a right of way back into the town to complete the circle,” he said. “That is the objective, that’s the vision. It’ll leave Main Street and come back into the square.

“We’re almost there, but it would take a couple of more years to get it all sorted.”

The plans will remain open to public submissions until July 6.