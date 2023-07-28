Mental health project Sinéad O’Connor launched in Kerry now stands as part of her ‘legacy’

The late singer is fondly remembered in Listowel for launching the Community of Excellence in Mental Health and Wellbeing programme – as well as a star turn at the 2019 Revival music festival

Singer and special guest, Sinéad O'Connor pictured with event entertainers on the day, from left: Áine Cronin, Moyvane; Laura Enright, Glin and Rachel O'Gorman, Moyvane at the North and East Kerry Development hosted launch of the Community of Excellence in Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing at Listowel Family Resource Centre on October 13th 2012. Photo by John Reidy

Special guest, Sinéad O'Connor pictured with from left: Lorraine Bowler, Tina Moriarty and Hilary Egan at the Community of Excellence in Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing launch at Listowel Family Resource Centre on on October 13th 2012. Photo by John Reidy

Sineád O'Connor joined the Sharon Shannon Big Band on stage at the Revival Music Festival in Listowel on Friday, August 9, 2019. Photo by John Reidy

Sinéad O’Connor is being remembered with deep love and affection in the town of Listowel this week where a mental health programme she launched back in 2012 is coming to be viewed as part of her ‘legacy’ to the region.

And her ties with the town were rooted ever deeper as she returned in 2019 for a barnstorming performance in Listowel’s Revival music festival – singing to a rapturous reception from the massive audience.

The late singer launched the Community of Excellence in Mental Health and Wellbeing programme at the Listowel Family Resource Centre in October of 2012, spending the best part of an entire day with the many community workers and clients on whom she made a deep impression.

It is a programme that has proved to have been transformational for mental health in the North Kerry region; established as a joint project between the Listowel Family Resource Centre, North, East and West Kerry Development and the Buds Ballyduff Family Resource Centre.

The success of the programme has been down to the vision and hard work of the agencies involved.

But Sinéad O’Connor’s star turn in officiating at the opening proved the best possible launch, the Resource Centre’s Slyvia Thompson said.

"She just made such a huge impression on all of us here on the day. She was so kind-hearted, softly spoken and gentle, and full of fun,” Sylvia said.

"We found her to be so easy going. I was kind of shadowing her for the whole day and I just remember she kept saying what a pleasure it was to have been invited to Listowel to launch the programme.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better figure as she sat down with some of the people who came and who shared their stories of their challenges, and she shared some of her stories too in turn.”

"She brought her guitar, sang songs, chatted with everyone and was only too happy to pose for photographs. It was an incredible day.”

"Thanks to the programme, we have brilliant mental health services in Listowel now and we have come to see that as part of Sinéad’s legacy. The news of her death hit us with such a shock, what a young age.”

The impression she made on Listowel seven years later was every bit as impactful – and slightly louder. She headlined the Revival festival on the Friday night alongside Sharon Shannon.

One of the group of local publicans who organise the event, Christy Walsh, said the response to the star was immediate:

“She lit up the place that Friday night. It was an incredible performance and she was simply fantastic with the people, posing for photographs in the Square and in the Listowel Arms Hotel. She was very easy to work with and made a huge impression on all of us.

"It’s great that so many people in North Kerry can now always say they saw her in Listowel, a fantastic memory to have, as so many have been posting about online since her death.”

Revival, which takes place again in a matter of weeks, is now planning on marking her sad passing with a special tribute. “We’re thinking of trying to do something in memory of Sinead, and of Christy Dignam too, maybe by releasing balloons or something along those lines,” Christy told The Kerryman.