Meet the new Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy

The 21-year-old from South Kerry, who succeeds Listowel’s Édaein O’Connell as Kerry Rose – was one of 14 contenders who took part in the Kerry Rose selection at the Killarney Heights Hotel on Sunday night.

Ms Lang McCarthy is a student at the University of Galway where she is currently pursuing a degree in Podiatric Medicine. Kelsey is due to graduate from the course next year and when she does she says she hopes to open her own practice in South Kerry.

Aside from her studies she is also an accomplished musician, singer and performer. Among her many achievements in the world of musical performance and entertainment are she has sung for President Michael D Higgins on multiple occasions and narrated and sang on the award-winning Kerry film ‘The Uncountable Laughter of the Sea’, directed by Patrick Brendan O’Neill.

NEWLY crowned Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy expects it will be a few days before the reality of being picked to represent the Kingdom at the Rose of Tralee in August sinks in. At her first official photocall in Tralee Town Park’s Rose Garden on Monday the Cahersiveen woman said she was still adjusting to the new role that will dominate much of her life for the next year.

“I was in shock when my name was called out, and I still am so it will take me a while to get my head around it all,” Kelsey told The Kerryman.

“I need to let it sink in it still all feels a bit surreal. It’s amazing though and I’m so excited. Actually the more people I talk to about it the more adrenaline I get,” she said.

“It’s a real honour to be selected to represent Kerry and I cant wait for it. I’m about to have the best year of my life,” Ms Lang McCarthy said.

Since she was selected to be the Skellig Coast Rose back in March, Kelsey has been kept busy touring the county and attending various events, she said she’s also made some brilliant new friends among the other young women who were also up for the Kerry Rose Crown.

“There was the best group of girls with me. We really have all made the best of friends over the last few weeks travelling around and doing different activities. We really got to know each other,” said Kelsey.

“No matter who won, we’d have been beaming for her”. Kelsey said that in all the excitement of Sunday night she didn’t expect to win and when her name was called it took her completely by surprise.

“To be really honest I didn’t consider myself because there was such a high standard of girls taking part,” she said.

“The judges really had a hard decision, It could have been anyone but, I guess, things went well for me on the night and here I am”.

“It was so hard to pick one girl who could have won they were all brilliant every single person on the stage could have won,” said Kelsey.

“I got so caught up in it, thinking my god they’re all so amazing, I almost forgot I was taking part as well. I didn’t even hear my name being called out I was just getting ready to clap really hard for the winner when all the noise erupted”.

Having now won two selection events - the aforementioned Skellig Coast title and now the overall Kerry event – could Kelsey be considered a bit of a dab hand?

“Well I’ve got three sashes now so I am getting a bit more used to it but really I just want to enjoy the experience. It’s going to be amazing,” she said.

As to her first few days as Kerry Rose Kelsey said she was going to enjoy her homecoming event and then take a few days to get ready for all that lies ahead.

“I think there’s a bottle of Moët waiting for me back home. After that I’m not so sure but I think there will be a bit of a homecoming celebration”.

Whatever happens it promises to be a summer – and year – to remember for the south Kerry woman.