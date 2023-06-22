Mass and Vigil in Barraduff for Kerry man receiving treatment in Dublin

A 24-hour Vigil for a Barraduff native receiving treatment in hospital in Dublin will take place tonight, following a 7.30pm Mass at the parish Church.

Jerry O’Leary, from Cornhill in Barraduff, is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in a fall in recent days. The Vigil at Sacred Heart Church will get underway after 7.30pm Mass for Jerry and the O’Leary family, and the Vigil will continue until 8pm on Friday evening.

Organisers had sought to have at least two people scheduled to be present at the Church at any one time during the 24 hours, and The Kerryman understands that a fine response from the community has ensured that this will happen.

Everyone is welcome to attend tonight’s Mass or join throughout the Vigil.