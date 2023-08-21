Man rescued off Kerry mountain raised the alarm just before his phone died

A hill walker lost on Mount Brandon raised the alarm with a friend just before his battery went dead last night.

The man was found by a rescue team shortly before nightfall on Sunday (August 20), about two hours after he raised the alarm. The man was guided off the mountain and was able to drive home afterwards, but one member involved in the efforts to help the man said he was lucky to avoid injury.

“We received word of a man who had travelled from Cork to climb Mount Brandon,” Frank Heidtke of the Irish Coastguard Dingle unit told The Kerryman. The man believed he was near the top of the mountain, but thick fog had hampered visibility.

“His phone went dead, so he couldn’t be contacted,” Mr Heidtke added.

Members from the Dingle unit went up from the Baile Breac side, with Kerry Mountain Rescue ascending on the Faha side, on which the man was found. Visibility was poor, limited to about 50 yards in places.

Mr Heidtke said the man was wearing good attire for hill walking, but the weather conditions were not suitable. Some 20 people took part in the callout.

Mr Heidtke added that the Dingle unit has responded to 23 callouts so far this season, three of which have seen them come to the assistance of individuals lost on Mount Brandon.

He asked that people ascending the mountain have their phones fully charged. While phones cannot be depended on for satellite navigation at all points of the ascent, their location can be tracked.

The unit also responded to a fall off Dún Síon point last Wednesday, August 16, at approximately 1pm. One of a group of climbers fell at the location, Mr Heidtke explained.

“We deployed a rescue boat and cliff team,” Mr Heidtke said. “Conditions were not suitable for the rescue boat to assist. We deployed two rescue climbers with a stretcher, and they stretchered him up about 150 feet up the cliff.”

Approximately 15 members took part, and the operation lasted some three hours.

The man was transported by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and he was described as being in good spirits.