Man rescued after getting lost on Kerry mountain

A man has been helped off Mount Brandon after he lost his way in the area.

The man was found at the top of a cliff near Cam a’ Lochaigh and was guided down the mountain by Dingle Coast and Cliff, The Kerryman understands.

Dingle Coast and Cliff was tasked to the location at about 6.30pm this evening (July 27) and located the man some time later. He is understood to have raised the alarm himself, and the rescue effort was less taxing for the respondents as it was still bright. He is understood to be in good health and spirits following the incident.

Fog can descend very quickly at Mount Brandon, and all climbers are advised to bring food and warm clothing in reserve when hiking there in case an incident arises, although there is no indication at this time that the man rescued tonight had not taken these measures.