Man questioned on farm thefts in Kerry and Cork released without charge

A young man arrested earlier this week, in connection with ongoing Garda investigations into thefts of machinery and livestock in Kerry and Cork, has been released from custody without charge.

In a statement released this morning, Gardaí confirmed the man, aged in his early 20s, was released late last night, having been questioned since early this week. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It follows the seizure of farm machinery in the north and west of the county on Tuesday as Gardaí, backed by armed members, raided premises and farmlands in Kerry. They did so as part of an investigation into multiple thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock between November 2022 and March 2023.

The thefts centre on the Kerry and Cork West Garda divisions, and the stolen items and animals are thought to run to €110,000 in combined value.

Gardaí suspect the thefts are linked to an organised crime group.