Man killed and another in critical condition after Beaufort crash

A man has been killed and a teenager remains in a critical condition following a road-traffic collision in Beaufort this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 1.10pm in Kilbonnane, and a male driver aged in his 50s, the sole occupant of one of the vehicles, sustained fatal injuries. His body was removed from the scene and will undergo a post-mortem at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

A male in his late teens was the driver of the second vehicle, and he remains in a critical condition at UHK. A female passenger, also in her late teens, went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was still closed within the past hour to allow for forensic examination, and Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident. They have also appealed for any camera footage that may be available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at (064) 667 1160; the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111; or any Garda station.