Man arrested over Kerry and Cork farm thefts is released without charge

A man arrested this week in connection with Garda investigations into the theft of livestock and agricultural machinery in the Kerry and West Cork Garda Divisions was released without charge yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 30s, was the second person arrested in a matter of weeks as part of the ongoing investigations into the thefts between November 2022 and March of this year. As was the case with the first man arrested, he has been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gardaí confirmed to The Kerryman.

The stolen items amount to €110,000 in value. The first man arrested and subsequently released without charge this month was aged in his 20s. Gardaí seized machinery at locations in the North and West of the county in the days before that man was released from custody.

It is thought that an organised crime group has links to the thefts.