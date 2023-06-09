Man airlifted to hospital after fall at West Kerry’s Dunmore Head

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining a head injury in a fall in West Kerry.

The man, originally from the UK, is aged in his late 70s and fell at An Dún Mór (Dunmore Head) at the very western edge of Corca Dhuibhne at approximately 3.45pm.

He has been airlifted to hospital, and The Kerryman understands he was talking and in relatively good spirits when emergency services attended to him.

He had been fishing at the time with two colleagues, and two medics happened to be nearby when the incident occurred. They attended to him before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the response to the call-out and tasked Dingle Coast Guard to the scene, where they attended to the man before he was airlifted by Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115.

An ambulance was also tasked to the site but wasn’t needed.

While the circumstances that led to this particular fall are not known at this time, emergency services have advised members of the public in recent weeks that the fine weather has made rocks looser and, therefore, underfoot conditions more challenging in places.