Major new action plan unveiled in response to issues at University Hospital Kerry

MANAGEMENT at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) have announced details of a major development plan for the hospital.

The G.R.O. plan – which stands for Growing, Rejuvenating and Optimising – was launched on Wednesday morning and is a response to a recent HIQA report, published in February, and a separate HSE review of the hospital carried out in 2022.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) report identified a number of issues at the hospital including serious overcrowding and understaffing in the Emergency Department.

HIQA deemed that ‘significant further work’ was required to improve the quality and safety at the hospital.

The G.R.O. project aims to address all issues identified by the HIQA and the HSE and management at UHK said they have consolidated the recommendations from both reports into one overarching plan, containing over 200 individual ‘actions’.

The most significant items in the plan include the development of a new 128 bed ‘single room’ ward block.

This will include 88 ‘replacement’ beds and 40 new bed places.

There are also plans to develop a new Oncology unit with a temporary oncology ward to open, on UHK’s grounds, by July.

Currently oncology services are provided in a section of the Palliative Care Unit.

Previously announced plans to open a temporary oncology unit at the private Bon Secours hospital in Tralee –while the new oncology unit at UHK is being built – have been abandoned.

There are also plans to develop a sixth operating theatre with work on this expected to begin by the end of June and take between 12 months and 18 months to complete.

As part of the plan a new off site administration building opened last month and new houses approximately 60 staff, freeing up significant space in the main hospital complex.

The plan also includes the establishment of a new Clinical Leadership Governance Model for UHK and the appointment of numerous ‘new and priority’ posts across the hospital.

Several project groups, all working under a G.R.O. Implementation Team, will oversee the execution of the overall plan. General Manager of University Hospital Kerry, Mary Fitzgerald expressed her enthusiasm for the programme but cautioned it will take time to implement.

“We are both excited and eager in equal measure to launch this ambitious and progressive programme of work. GRO UHK will enable us to grow and develop, rejuvenate and optimise our hospital, which will ultimately improve the care we provide to our patients,” she said.

“Things are improving, but we have to be realistic, we won’t solve everything overnight,” Ms Fitzgerald said.