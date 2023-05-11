Magnificent White-tailed Eagles return to nest in Killarney National Park – ‘It's an ideal habitat’

An Taoiseach Michael Martin, keeping a close eye at at the release site of the White Tailed Eagles cage in the Tarbert last year. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Once again National Parks and Wildlife Service staff at Killarney National Park are delighted to announce that White Tailed Eagles have again nested in the Old Oak woodlands of Killarney National Park. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The success of the White Tailed Eagle reintroduction programme is once again evident as the Birds of prey have again nested in Killarney National Park.

The wonderful birds have now become part of the lore and culture of Killarney and many visitors to Killarney National Park experience the sight and sound of White Tailed Eagles soaring above the Lakes of Killarney and onto Tomies and Purple Mountain and also Knockrower to Molls Gap.

And the latest news that they have nested again will bring even more to the skies in Kerry, if all is successful.

And they are not the only magnificent birds to soar in the park with a rare sighting of an Osprey also, according to staff at Killarney National Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are planning to re-introduce this spectacular bird also, so such a sighting is significant.

The re-introduction of the White-Tailed Eagles has seen 100 young eagles released over between 2007-2011 in Killarney National Park, The second phase of the programme, led by the NPWS, resulted in 47 more birds being released at sites in Munster.

Just last year 16 White-Tailed Eagles were released in Munster with the then Taoiseach Micheál Martin releasing the birds in Tarbert in the Shannon Estuary on a visit to the county.

At the time he said he was delighted to play a part in the project.

“I have followed this project for a number of years now and watching the eagles take to the skies for the first time is something that will last long in the memory. It is wonderful to see the development since the first introduction of chicks a number of years ago.”

The white-tailed Eagle chicks arrived in July 2022 at Kerry Airport from Norway and were released at three sites across Munster, including Killarney National Park, Lough Derg and the lower Shannon estuary.

To date, over 40 white-tailed sea eagle chicks have fledged from nests in counties Kerry, Cork, Clare and Galway.

This is not the first time Eagles have nested in the Park and over the past 10 years the White Tailed Eagles have sporadically nested and successfully fledged young back to the wild from nest sites located within Killarney National Park.

Staff of Killarney National Park are however delighted with the news given the role that the park has played in the re-introduction programme first launched in 2007,

This iconic flagship reintroduction project now has White Tailed Eagle nest sites in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

Divisional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Service, Éamonn Meskell, said the park is an ideal habitat.

“Killarney National Park is particularly suitable for White Tailed Eagles because of a readily available fish supply from the Lakes of Killarney. Also, the habitat is particularly suitable with a plentiful and healthy suite of Woodlands and suitable trees within those woodlands to accommodate White Tailed Eagle nest sites.”

“This apex predator is now firmly establishing itself into the landscape and ecosystem and is a credit to the sterling work that National Parks and Wildlife Service staff have put into this project over the past 16 years.”