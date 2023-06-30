Lucky escape for elderly Kerry man after car bursts into flames

An elderly Kerry man has a lucky escape from a car fire yesterday afternoon after the car he was driving burst into flames, just minutes after he exited the vehicle.

The man in his 80’s had been travelling from Sneem towards Molls Gap on Thursday, June 29 when it is understood he veered off the road and into a dyke becoming trapped into the car.

A small car fire started in the vehicle as the man was inside and unable to get out but eventually he managed to do so and just minutes later the surrounding grass went up in flame as did the vehicle leading to a frightening blaze on the side of the road.

Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene in a town land outside Sneem known as Scrahannagaur.

No-body was injured in the frightening incident but the fire looks extremely serious to those passing given that the surrounding grass was also ablaze due to the dry weather. Significant damage was also caused to the vehicle.

The man is understood to be from Sneem.