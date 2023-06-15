Looking back on Christy Dignam’s love of The Kingdom

After his passing earlier this week, I’ve found myself looking back over the many articles that I’ve written about the late, great Christy Dignam over the years that I’ve been with The Kerryman and what struck me most is how much love the Aslan front man and ‘Crazy World’ singer had for the Kingdom, such was his frequency of visits...in 2018 especially.

Let's go back in time though to October of 2016 when, only a few months into my Kerryman career – and as green as they come as a reporter – I was told to ring Christy about his and Aslan’s upcoming show in the INEC in Killarney.

It was to be my first interview with a big, big name so nerves were aplenty as I punched his digits into my phone and I waited for Christy to answer.

Within seconds, that familiar Dublin drawl that I’d so heard often on the TV was on the other end of the line and like the seasoned interviewee that he was, Christy – sensing my obvious nerves – quickly put me at ease – something I’ll always be grateful for – as he set to telling me about his love of Kerry and his excitement about the band’s upcoming show.

"I got very ill a couple of years ago with cancer, but when I got the all-clear and I was able to back gigging again, I made sure that first gig after getting out of hospital was back in the Gleneagle and the INEC; I love playing in Killarney,” he said in the interview from October 26, 2016.

"Killarney, throughout all of these years, it’s been really good to us. We’ve always loved playing down there and it’s always a great atmosphere when we play the INEC. You have so many different people from all over who come down to see us,” he continued.

"I think it was after the last time we played a gig there, we all went into the bar and had this session. We pulled out acoustic guitars and started playing and random people just came up and sang with us. For me, that was almost as good as the gig itself; that’s definitely one of the stand out moments," he added.

Christy’s love affair with Kerry and most notably Killarney would continue many years after this interview, especially in the summer of 2018 when Christy and his good friend and Killarney favourite, Liam O’Connor, staged an impromptu busking session on Plunkett St in the town.

It was an evening that Liam O’Connor described to me at the time as "amazing and surreal" and something that he and Christy decided – on three hours notice – to do, as Liam said then "to help give back to the people of Killarney".

"Christy was down for a few days here in Killarney with his family. We were having the craic, and I just came up with this idea of playing a few tunes, and Christy was well up for it," said Liam, speaking back in August 2018.

"We wanted to do something for the people. We didn't want to do it in a venue or a bar. It was just great to see families and kids out on the street enjoying it. It was a wonderful event,” he continued.

In another sign of how highly the Aslan singer rated Killarney, in April 2018, he performed an intimate performance for the students of St Brendan’s College in the school’s chapel.

"We had an idea to get him down here, to get him into that wonderful chapel venue. We stripped Christy's music from all that rock and roll stuff he does with Aslan and, wow, what a performance by him," said Liam at the time.

"There's a twinkle and an energy in his eye when he performs. He sang 'Ave Maria', which I think was him showing respect for the chapel and he followed this up with 'The Green Fields of France' and, of course, he finished with 'Crazy World'. It was amazing, the crowd went wild,” Liam added.

Other notable Kerry appearances by the singer include shows at the Rose of Tralee, an unforgettable performance at Listowel’s Revival festival in August 2018 while he also graced the famous stage at the North Kerry town’s award-winning music venue/bar ‘Mike the Pies’ too.

As we bid farewell to one of Ireland’s most famous musical talents, we’ll all have our own lingering memories but for me, I’ll always hold a soft spot for the man who helped a novice reporter get his first big interview under his belt.