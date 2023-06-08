Listowel man became emotional after being refused admission to North Kerry hotel

A Listowel man became emotional when he was refused admission to the Listowel Arms Hotel in February.

John Mulvihill (26) of Clieveragh, Listowel, pleaded guilty at last Thursday’s sitting of Listowel District Court to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour at the Square in Listowel on February 26 last.

Garda evidence outlined in Court that Mr Mulvihill became aggressive towards hotel staff and guards on the date in question while Gardaí spoke to him at the Square.

Gardaí asked him to calm down, and when he did not, he was arrested.

His defence solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said his client was refused admission and wasn’t known at the door. He felt he should have been recognised.

He became emotional after this, Mr O’Connell said.

Mr O’Connell asked Judge David Waters to consider Mr Mulvihill’s guilty plea, as well as the fact his client is “extremely apologetic” for what took place.

Judge Waters dealt with the matter by way of a €400 fine.