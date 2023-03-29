Leading ‘influencer’ on hand to kick off Tralee Greenway ad campaign

Social media influencer, Sarah Hanrahan and Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy on the Tralee Fenit Greenway at Monday’s launch of the new campaign to promote the amenity.

TO coincide with the clocks springing forward, Kerry County Council is encouraging people of all ages to make the most of the increase in daylight hours and to start to clocking up the “Kingdom Kilometres” on foot or by cycling along the county’s two new Greenways.

As the summer approaches the recently opened Kingdom of Kerry Greenways between Tralee and Fenit and between Listowel and Abbeyfeale are already proving hugely popular with locals and visitors to Kerry.

Representatives of the tourism Industry, local public representatives, travel writers and influencers gathered in Kerry on Monday to experience the exciting new tourist attractions and to launch the new promotional campaigns for the twin amenities.

Sarah Hanrahan, a social media influencer who posts about Irish travel and has more than 100,000 Instagram followers was one of the special guests invited to attend the event.ribed the experience:

“Ireland has some of the most amazing outdoor spaces. For a lot of my followers and other people, connecting with green spaces has become much more important to their overall sense of wellbeing as well as their health and fitness,” said Ms Hanrahan.

It’s been really gorgeous to experience the Tralee to Fenit, and Listowel to Limerick Kingdom of Kerry Greenways; a fantastic trip sampling the warm hospitality of Kerry and a great reminder of the active holiday options that are right on our doorstep,” she said.

The new purpose-built trails provide an accessible and inclusive experience for visitors of all abilities.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy said that the greenways offer an exceptional recreational amenity for everyone to enjoy.

“The greenways are situated in some of Kerry’s most scenic landscapes and offer spectacular and safe off-road facilities for people of all ages to enjoy as the landscape comes into bloom. They also offer warm hospitality at the trail head towns of each route,” he said.