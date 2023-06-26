Laune Rangers lead tributes to Danny Cahill following fatal crash in Mid Kerry

Killorglin town has fallen into a deep sense of mourning as Langford Street resident Danny Cahill – a man well-known both within and outside local sporting circles – died following a two-vehicle collision in the Beaufort area yesterday afternoon.

Mr Cahill was the sole occupant of one of two vehicles involved in the incident at Kilbonnane at approximately 1.10pm yesterday (Sunday, June 25). A man in his late teens, the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Kerry (UHK), and his condition was described as critical. A female passenger, also in her late teens, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Laune Rangers GAA chairperson Aidan Clifford explained that Mr Cahill (52) was the first club man to captain Kerry to an All-Ireland title when he led the county’s minors to championship glory in 1988. He was also a key component in the foundation of Laune Rangers greatest team, an outfit that went on to win multiple county titles and an All-Ireland Club Championship in 1996.

“We [Laune Rangers] were promoted back to Division One after 10 years yesterday, but at half-time, I got the call,” Mr Clifford told The Kerryman today as what might have been a day of joy for the club quickly turned to sorrow. “It shook me to the core. Our manager, Liam Hassett, would have played with Danny and would have known him well. It’s hard to put into words.

“He was part of the foundation of our great team of the ‘90s. He missed the final but won a County Championship medal in 1989, our first county title in 78 years, having been a Kerry minor winning captain in 1988. In lifting the Tommy Markham Cup, he was the first Laune Rangers man to captain a Kerry team to an All-Ireland at any grade.”

Injuries prevented Mr Cahill from playing as prominent a role in the 1990s’ glories as he might otherwise have, but two County Minor titles with the club prior to that underlined his contribution to that team’s formative years.

“He continued to play with our B team, and in more recent years he came in as a coach with the LGFA and took up coaching with our girls teams at underage level and got very involved there, to the point that he actually began coaching at inter-county at underage level,” Mr Clifford said. “His daughter, Lucy, started playing with the club, and he got involved in coaching as a father does with his daughter, and he took to it well.”

Away from the playing fields, Mr Cahill worked for O’Sullivan’s Bakery and was a resident of Langford Street. Mr Clifford said his death has shaken the town, amongst those involved and not involved with football alike.

“He was very jovial,” he said. “We were just saying that when someone passes you hear that they were a lovely fella, but he genuinely was such a nice guy. Even people who had no interest in football or sport would have known Danny from living in the town.

“He lived on Langford Street and was well-known to anyone passing the street, he always had a nice word and a salute for them. I spoke to a fella today who said he didn’t know him well, but Danny always greeted him by name. The town itself is in mourning because he was a popular guy from a popular family.”

On behalf of the club, Mr Clifford extended sympathies to Mr Cahill’s family, as well as the many friends he made both within and outside GAA circles.

Funeral arrangements for Mr Cahill will be announced later.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; daughter, Lucy, and her partner, Davvee; parents, Mattie and Hannah; sister, Mary Fitzgerald; brothers, Pat and Jerome; and parents-in-law, Gearóid and Margaret O’Sullivan.

He is also fondly remembered by brothers and sisters-in-law; nephews and nieces; work colleagues; neighbours; and friends.