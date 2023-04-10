Killian’s World Championship win is best birthday present ever for Tralee dance maestro Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith (second from left) pictured with Killian Kenny (centre) and his fellow dance teachers from Rinceorí Na Ríochta after Killian was named World Champion in his age category at the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne 2023 in Montreal last week.

Tralee’s dance maestro Jimmy Smith got the best birthday present he could have ever asked for this past week when one of his students, West Limerick’s Killian Kenny, achieved the truly incredible feat of becoming the the 13-14 Boys World Champion for 2023 at the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne in Montreal last week.

Jimmy of course needs no introduction, such is his legendary status amongst the dancing community here in Kerry and further afield, and now one of his protégés in young Killian, who at just 14 years old, has already etched his name into the history books with his win – which as fate would have it took place on Jimmy’s birthday.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Jimmy – fresh from a good long sleep after jetting back from Montreal – spoke of his immense pride at Killian’s win as well as his gratitude to all those behind the scenes who make this success possible.

"He [Killian] had a fantastic tournament. The competition was fierce. There was about 50 or 60 others in it [the competition] and Killian had to dance three rounds and he came out on top and won all three of them. The first round was a jig, the second was a reel and then after the second round, there was a recall for the third round,” Jimmy said.

If you are new to Oireachtas, you may not have experienced Recalls so Jimmy explained that Recalls are when the top half of the competitors are announced. These dancers then have to dance a third dance to determine final placement.

“You still don’t know any marks at this stage, you don’t know what anyone has gotten, you just know that you’ve been Recalled. So then Killian danced the third round and what happens then is all the marks were added up and when they’re calling out the results, they started at the bottom place so we were obviously hoping not to hear Killian’s name until the very end. It got to the final two for first and second place and we hadn’t heard Killian’s name yet and then they called the other boy’s name first and so we knew Killian had won it then,” Jimmy continued.

Going on, Jimmy said that Killian was “absolutely over the moon” with his win.

"I’ve been teaching him since he was a small and he’s just brilliant. He’s won Great Britain before, he’s won the All-Scotland before too and he’d won the Irish National too and now he’s added a World Championship to his name now too. He’s officially a World Champion now, he can’t get any higher. He’s reached the pinacle, the mountain top,” Jimmy said, adding that this is Rinceoirí Na Ríochta’s eleventh world title as a dance school.

As for how it felt to see Killian achieve such an accomplishment on his [Jimmy] birthday, he said he couldn’t have asked for anything more.

"It was the best birthday present that I could ever have gotten,” he laughed before adding that they celebrated the win and his birthday by going out for a celebratory dinner.

Finally, Jimmy said that a special thanks must go to dance teachers Tríona Breen, Miriam O’Sullivan and Kenneth Breen – all of whom Jimmy taught himself – for their dedication and hard work behind the scenes to make success such as that achieved by Killian a reality.

As well as this, Jimmy also wished to express his and his fellow teacher’s pride in Killian’s brother Ian who finished sixth in the World Championships in his older age category as well as Oisín Madely who was recalled and received a medal for his efforts as well.