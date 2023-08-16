Killarney’s hosting of annual Karate Championships hailed as huge success once again

The winners of the male kumite category at the recently held Southwest Ireland International Open Karate Championships in Killarney. Pictured are Darragh O'Murchú (MSKG, Clondalkin, Dublin) in 1st place, Fernando Hisatugo (FH Karate Cork) in 2nd place and Shane Hurley (IJKA Cork) in 3rd place.

The winners of the female kumite category at the recently held Southwest Ireland International Open Karate Championships in Killarney. Pictured are Lilly Sheeran (Red Dragon Martial Arts, Drogheda, Louth) in 1st place, Olivia Fry (Antrim Karate Club) in 2nd place and Meadhbh O'Callaghan (Rising Sun School of Karate Cork) in 3rd place.

The winners of the Champions Kata category at the recently held Southwest Ireland International Open Karate Championships in Killarney. Pictured are Fernando Hisatugo (FH Karate Cork) in 1st place, Shane Hurley (IJKA, Fermoy) in 2nd place and Meadhbh O'Callaghan (Rising Sun School of Karate Cork) in 3rd place.

Now that the dust has settled – and the bruises have (hopefully) healed – from the recently held Southwest Ireland International Open Karate Championships in Killarney, organisers of the event can truly sit back, relax and reflect on a job very well done with the event attracting huge praise from all those who were in attendance.

This was the second year of the tournament and while they say that the sequels are rarely better than the originals, this event was certainly the exception to the rule with the kumite, kata and juruken categories delivering high quality action and entertainment throughout.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the event, Sensei Charles Neri of the Kerry Martial Arts School, who was one of the organisers of the day, was thrilled with the success.

"We are hearing a lot of good reports and comments from last weekend, how the competition went well and well organised and a big thanks is owed for the support of the World Karate Alliance (WKA-karate) and Karate Ireland,” he said.

“As I said before, the champions category event that we had were never done before in Ireland, so we are the pioneers of this, with cash prizes awards. It's something to give back to the athletes. As it gains popularity we can increase the prizes, and hopefully in the coming years, Kerry will be a place to go to when it comes to karate championships. Everyone was so amazed at the standard of karate in the champions category, it was amazing to watch,” he continued.

Finally, Charles added that the event would not have been such a success without the help of volunteers such as Sensei Lucienne of Malta, the president of the WKA Karate referee board, Sensei Archie Grassom of Scotland, Sensei Patsy Whelan, President of Karate Ireland, the governing body of karate in Ireland under the Irish Martial arts commission, Sensei Barry O'Regan, Chairman of Karate Ireland and Sensei Gary Toney, Chairman of Karate Northern Ireland.

As well as this, Charles also extended a huge thanks for the supports of different clubs from across Ireland, Sensei Ganesh (WUKF) from England as well as all the volunteers, parents and table officials.