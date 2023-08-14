Killarney welcomes more white-tailed eagles – including one named after a special Kerry lady

National Park and Wildlife Conservation Rangers, and staff in Killarney National Park, tagging and documenting details of the White Tailed Eagle chicks before they spread their wings further into Irish skies. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

National Park and Wildlife Conservation Rangers, left, Clare Heardman, Damien Clarke, Trisha Beecher, Padruig 'Brac' O'Sullivan and Allen Mee, (Golden Eagle Trust) in Killarney National Park, tagging and documenting details of the White Tailed Eagle chicks before they spread their wings further into Irish skies. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Twenty-four white-tailed eagle chicks were released around the country in August – including some in Killarney National Park – as part of an ongoing National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) programme to reintroduce this once extinct species.

One of the Killarney National Park white-tailed eagle chicks is named ‘Julia’ in honour of Julia Mary Lucey, of Bounard, Gneeveguilla, who gave 40 years of unwavering dedication in her administrative duties in Muckross House.

She began her career with the Trustees of Muckross House under the late Ned Myers, former manager. Even in her early retirement, Julia still keeps in touch with all the staff and has a huge interest in the wildlife, culture, and ongoing events at the house and National Park.

A total of 171 white-tailed eagles have now been released through the programme to date and such has been the success of the programme that a a small, established population of eagles is now fledging chicks around the country and has even produced triplets.

The most recent release of the 24 white-tailed eagle chicks centres around locations in Lough Derg, the Shannon Estuary and the west of Ireland and Killarney as part of a long term reintroduction programme managed by the NPWS.

Once native to Ireland, they became extinct in the 19th century. Since 2007, the NPWS has been working with partners in Norway along with farmers and communities around the country to reintroduce the White-tailed eagle to Ireland.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, who released four chicks at Killarney National Park as part of the release programme, said that it is a wonderful privilege to have these birds of prey in Irish skies.

“The juvenile white-tailed eagles we have released this week are joining a growing population across our island. This incredible endeavour is the result of 16 years’ work and collaboration, not just on the reintroduction programme, but also on habitat restoration and engagement with landowners to secure their ongoing protection.

“These apex predators perform a vital role in our ecosystems and the sight of them soaring in the thermals is a privilege that everyone who lives in or visits Ireland will now have the opportunity to enjoy. I would like to pay tribute to NPWS staff for their commitment and dedication to this initiative, our international partners from Norway, and the communities around the country who are embracing the return of the White-tailed eagle to our landscapes.”

White-tailed eagles getting ready to soar in Irish skies. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

A comprehensive satellite tagging system is now in place so that the birds can be monitored as they disperse around the country.

Divisional Manager NPWS, Killarney National Park Eamonn Meskell, who heads up the White-tailed eagle reintroduction Programme said the programme has attracted huge interest.

“There is huge interest from the public in the White-tailed eagle programme. Locations where they are spotted attract many visitors and local interest and we love to hear about sightings of the birds around Ireland and further afield.”