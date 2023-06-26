Killarney family look for accommodation after lightning strikes their home

A Killarney family has said they are staying at a nearby hotel after a lightning strike last Tuesday forced them out of their home.

And accommodation for anything more than a few days is proving difficult to come by as the incident has coincided with peak tourism season in Killarney, but Maura Colman says she and her family have a lot to be grateful for despite the extensive damage caused by last week’s weather.

Lightning struck the roof at the front of their house “twice or three times”, Maura explained to The Kerryman, starting a fire that destroyed their attic and caused significant damage to one other room. The house was unoccupied at the time, however, and there was further cause to be thankful as emergency services responded swiftly and effectively on Park Road from about 4.30pm, preventing the fire from spreading further.

“Thank God none of us were here at the time, but I got a phone call to say there was a lightning strike at our house, I was visiting someone in South Kerry at the time,” Ms Colman told The Kerryman.

“It doesn’t look too bad from the outside at all, and a lot of the house is fine, but it hit the roof of the house at the front, twice or three times, and it destroyed the attic completely.”

There was significant wiring in the attic, and the house is currently without power, while repairs to the roof are required. The full financial cost of the incident won’t be known until an assessment is carried out.

“At the moment, we can’t live in the house,” Maura said. “We have no electricity. The roof will have to be repaired, and that will take a couple of months they’re saying, between insurance and everything like that.

“The house would normally be occupied by me, my husband, and our son, and any long-term accommodation is hard to find. My husband and son work in Killarney and need to be within walking distance of the town.

“We are very grateful as well to the emergency services. We had about 20 to 25 firemen at the scene. They went above the call of duty and stopped it from spreading to the rest of the house.”