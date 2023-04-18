Killarney councillor Donal Grady announces retirement – ‘I’m passing on the mantle to the next generation’

There are very few who don't know Killarney councillor Donal Grady who has played a leading role in local politics over the past 24 years.

Now the Independent Killarney councillor is set to bow out of politics and it is understood that his son, Martin Grady, will be co-opted onto this seat.

Martin works in Killarney Fire Service and is also well-known in the town and will continue his father's legacy in local politics as he did in the fire service.

Donal (75) grew up in Killarney and Kilcummin and worked in Liebherr and Killarney Urban Council before entering the fire service becoming station officer in Killarney in the latter part of his career. He retired in 2005.

He has since concentrated on politics and has always been outspoken about the issues affecting his home town. He is well known and respected and known for fighting for those who need his help and he has garnered a few headlines over the years.

"I always said I would put in my time and do my best for the the people of Killarney and the people of the Municipal District. I always tried to help the people who elected me and I did so for as long as I could," he told The Kerryman.

"Now there is new blood coming in and my son Martin has a massive interest in it.”

Politics has been in the family for many years with John O’Grady, Donal’s father winning a seat back in 1967 and the seat has stayed in the family for the past 66 years both Sean and Donal Grady holding a political seat down through the years, though Sean was for many years a Labour councillor while Donal, who runs under Grady not O’Grady is Independent and both served together for a time.

Donal Grady announced his intention to step-down from politics at this month's Kerry County Council meeting and he will officially leave politics at the next full council meeting on June 19, it is expected. His replacement will be co-opted on that date.

Donal was first elected to Killarney Town Council in 1999 and re-elected in 2004, topping the poll, and has been elected in every election since then the most recent of which was May, 2019.

He served as Mayor of Killarney in 2010 and 2011 and throughout this political career he has played key roles in several areas including as founding member of the Killarney Drugs Liaison Committee and also a founding member of the Kerry Life Education Mobile Unit Ltd.