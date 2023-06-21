Kerry's Ryan Griffin is bringing the silver home to Waterville following his win at Special Olympics 2023

Ryan Griffin from Waterville is the only Kerry athlete and one of the youngest athletes on Team Ireland at the 2023 Special Olympics in Germany.

16-year old Ryan Griffin has done his county and country proud after winning silver at the Special Olympics 2023.

His parents Adrian and Angela and 14-year-old brother Gavin watched on as he competed in the mini-javelin today, Wednesday June 21 and went on scoop a medal for Ireland.

As the the only Kerry athlete – and one of the youngest athletes on Team Ireland, he is already doing his county proud. He will take part 100m race, and the 100m relay throughout the week and with the first days already done Ryan is enjoying every second off it.

Speaking from the games in Berlin his Dad, Adrian, said it is all going very well.

"We were nervous coming near and nervous for him but it all works out in the end. He enjoys every minute of it so far so good,” he said.

"He is dancing, hopping and bouncing he is smiling from ear to ear as he always is. He loves the fun and excitement of this.”

It has taken hard work and determination to get to where Ryan is, not least travelling to Dublin once a month to train for the Special Olympics – quite the journey from South Kerry but one that Ryan has undertaken every month since last January

He has also trained weekly with his club Skellig Stars and many of it’s members and coaches in Germany to support him and will be rightly proud of his achievement. So too will the entire county and in particular those on the Iveragh Peninsula where posters of the Kerry star are hanging on every pole in support of the Kerry teenager.