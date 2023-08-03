Kerry’s majestic Conor Pass up for sale for €10 million

Green Party say the massive tract should be purchased as National Park, but Michael Healy Rae says the money would be better spent on housing in Dingle

The spectacular landholding at the Conor Pass in Dingle which is currently on sale for approximately €10m.

There is expected to be huge interest in the sale of a truly unique landholding at the world-famous Conor Pass just close to Dingle which has just hit the market.

As one of the most scenic and most visited areas of the county the sale of such a significant landholding is already making headlines across the world and causing a political divide.

There have been calls for the land to be purchased by the state for a National Park including from the Green Party. However, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is against such a plan and says the funds for such a plan would be better spent on providing housing in Dingle.

Auctioneer Mike Kenny said that there has been huge interest mainly from the international market. The current landowner is understood to be from the US.

"There has been interest in Ireland but mainly international. We are hoping to make €7k to €7,500 an acre,” he said.

Green Party candidate for the local elections for the area, Peadar Ó Fionnáin says he is an advocate of a plan for the lands to go into state ownership.

"It is not often we get this opportunity and it will be an opportunity missed if it goes to private sale .. It is an opportunity to showcase how to protect upland areas for biodiversity,” he said.

He said it is not ‘money squandered’ as investment in land is sensible.

"I will be advocating for it as a tourism asset and amenity. There is a real opportunity here for walks and biodiversity protection,” he said adding that he has been in contact with Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan.

However TD Michael Healy-Rae said the money is better spent on improving quality of life for those seeking housing in Dingle.

“We have national parks. I would rather see the money spent on Local Authority housing in Dingle.”

The significant land parcel is 561.3 hectares (1,387 acres) and comprises a mixture of forestry, lowland and mountain.

A portion of the land is forestry while the remainder – approximately 1,000 acres – is a spectacular landholding which also compromises three famous lakes including Pedlar’s Lake - one of the most visited sites in Kerry, Lough Atlea and Lough Beirne.

According to the land advertisement this is an opportunity to acquire a significant landholding in one of the most internationally recognised areas of Kerry close to Castlegregory and Dingle.

“The Conor Pass is noted for the natural beauty of its landscape and the holding has a mixture of physical characteristics that combine to produce some of the most spectacular scenery in Ireland which is internationally recognised,” the brochure states.