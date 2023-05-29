Kerry’s Gen Z lead the way in developing sustainable ideas for fashion industry

Eve Savage and Zoe Rush of the MTU Kerry presented awards to Causeway Comprehensive School: Molly Duignan, Sophie McGowan Orla Dennehy and teacher Aoife O'Down. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students from Killorglin Community College arrived at the MTU Kerry to watch the awards ceremony. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Eve Savage and Zoe Rush of the MTU Kerry presented awards to Marie Schwanke, Teresa Morote, Marta Casasim, Maria Esteban, Ignacio Palomar and Aoife O'Down, teacher, Causeway Comprehensive. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students from St Patrick's Secondary School, Castleisland, arrived at the MTU Kerry to watch the awards ceremony. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students from Causeway Comprehensive School arrived at the MTU Kerry to watch the awards ceremony. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Eve Savage and Zoe Ruse of the MTU Kerry presented awards to St Pats CBS, Castleisland: Ayrton Burke, Jack Brosnan, Leo Ferrer and Mr Hayes. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Students from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, Tralee, arrived at the MTU Kerry to watch the awards ceremony. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Four Kerry schools’ emphasis has been very much on clothing, footwear, and accessories as they took part in the 2023 HABERDASHERY programme – a two-day design challenge aimed at building circular and sustainable business ideas for the fashion industry.

More than 100 students – from Mounthawk Secondary School, Killorglin Community College, Causeway Comprehensive, and Castleisland’s St Pat’s CBS – took part in the programme, looking into the links between climate change and fast fashion; waste-management; and sustainability, amongst other matters.

Ireland’s Knowledge Center for Carbon Climate and Community Action (IKC3) and the CIRCBIO research group at Munster Technological University (MTU) worked with transition-year students, helping them to learn more about sustainability, ecological design, social awareness, and entrepreneurial skills, with the ultimate goal of creating sustainable fashion products and services.

Clothing-brand founder and former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin also addressed the students on several topics related to the programme’s aims.

An awards ceremony took place at the MTU recently, and an exhibition of students’ projects will form part of K-FEST in Killorglin over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

“There is a global movement around sustainability in the fashion industry, with increasing attention on low-cost, high-volume retail businesses from an environmental and social-impact perspective,” said IKC3 Director Dr Helena McMahon.

“Consumers, in particular Gen Z and Millennials, are hyper aware of the supply chains, human rights and social justice footprints of the fashion industry. This influences the value and attention they afford to brands, which is hugely encouraging.

“I am beyond impressed by the levels of innovation, creativity and understanding of circular design and the most pertinent environmental and social issues in play, as expressed in their innovations and designs.”

Organisers thanked staff and students from participating schools, and schools and businesses wishing to take part in future can contact zoe.rush@mtu.ie or eve.savage.mtu.ie.