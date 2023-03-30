Kerry woman arrested for drink-driving has ‘absolutely no memory of the occasion’

A Kenmare woman has been banned from driving for four years for refusing to give a sample to the Doctor at Killarney Garda Station after her arrest on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

Gardaí arrested Aisling O’Sullivan (37) of 8 Ardmullen, Kenmare in the Square in Kenmare on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol on June 29,2022.

She was taken to Killarney Garda Station where she refused to give a blood sample to the Doctor.

The court heard that Ms O’Sullivan has no previous convictions.

Her solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court that Ms O’Sullivan has “absolutely no memory of the occasion” adding that telling this to the court is a “double edged sword.”

He said that Ms O’Sullivan is the ‘loser’ in all this. She was disqualified from driving and fined €400.

Mr O’Connell asked for the driving ban to be postponed for personal reasons. Judge David Waters said he would do so but with some reluctance.