Kerry widow of hit-and-run victim speaks out as driver fails to have licence restored

The late Paud O'Leary from Gneeveguilla who was knocked down by a drunk motorist and killed on July 1, 2012.

Margaret O'Leary leaving the court case in Tralee in 2015 when Shane Fitzgerald from Cork was sentenced for the fatal hit and run that killed her husband.

It has been 11 years, almost to the day, since Kerry woman Margaret O’Leary lost her husband in a hit-and-run accident, and the pain is still fresh for the young widow.

Paud O’Leary was only 42 years of age when he was knocked down by a motorist after 5am on July 1, 2012, about 1.2km from his home. He was on a training ride for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

In 2015, Shane Fitzgerald (23) was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, with the final 18 months suspended, for dangerous driving causing Paud's death.

Mr Fitzgerald left for the UK within 24 hours of the accident and later travelled on to Australia, where he lived for some time before finally being arrested in London. He was returned for trial for dangerous driving causing death.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years, and last week, just 8 years after the trial, he sought to have his licence returned to him at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court. His request was denied.

Margaret was in court and said she is glad that he did not get his licence back.

"I would like for him to do his time. It was a lenient sentence, I think,” Margaret said.

“If I’m being honest, I feel it [the decision about the licence] was on the right side. I felt it was a win.

"I am glad it didn’t go his way. He didn’t give us any break at all. Another person would be sorry and help the family, but he didn’t do anything.

"He will still be a young man [when he does get his licence back] with a chance to build up his life,” she said.

This is something she cannot do, having lost her beloved husband.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, she said the void that Paud left behind is still there, and with the anniversary of his death this week, just a short time after the court case during which Mr Fitzgerald sought to have his licence restored, it has been a difficult week for her and her family.

"It is very difficult for me to build up my life again,” she said. “That person is gone, you can come so far but the void is still there.”

The same can be said for their children. Ross was was only seven, Paud was nine, Antoinette was almost 12 and Shannon was just 14 when the accident happened.

Antoinette, who has Downs Syndrome, turned 12 on July 4, 2012, on the day her father was laid to rest.

Now, years later, the children still talk about their Dad.

"He does come up in conversation at home and we have our memories of him, but when it comes back up again, especially at this time of year, it hurts,” she said. “I try and put it behind me as best I can.

"With the Ring of Kerry this week, it has been difficult…The years go quickly, but not so quickly if you have lived it. If I look back, the years didn’t fly, they were very difficult, if I’m honest.

"I’m just glad to think he [Mr Fitzgerald] is not back on the road...it does make a difference. He didn't give me a break, and now he didn’t get one.

"He thought about himself and not anyone else.”

Following the trial in 2015, Margaret spoke about the difficulty they went through after Mr Fitzgerald fled the country.

“There is no excuse for that behaviour," she said. “[To] get on a plane and look after yourself...It's cowardly behaviour to run away.

"He went to Australia and I do believe he was on Facebook and enjoying himself.

"This was the man in a big jeep who mowed down my husband, coming from what I would call a night out."

Mr Fitzgerald had pleaded not guilty during the trial but later admitted in his probation report that he had caused the accident.