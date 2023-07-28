Kerry V Dublin is a family affair ahead of All-Ireland football final

Dad Brian is cheering on his native Dublin while mom Kerry and their three children Lucy, Abbie and Daryl are going all out for Kerry on Sunday!

Brian Mongey and Kerry O'Connor with little Lucy, Abbie and Daryl cheering on their respective native counties. Photo by John Kelliher

Proud Dub Brian Mongey is up against it in his house at the moment – outgunned by the four passionate Kerry fans of his family.

Lest he might forget he lives in a sea of green and gold at all times, his beloved partner carries just about the most Kingdom-y name possible – Kerry O’Connor! And their children Abbie (11), Daryl (7) and little Lucy (3) (pictured by John Kelliher) are fast growing up as diehard Kerry fans.

But like all Dubliners living in Kerry Brian is giving every bit as good as he gets in the banter stakes. “The banter is great craic, we just love it - now that the kids are keeping to the Kerry side at least,” Kerry said.

“Their cousins in Dublin used try to sway them but they’re older now and know exactly where they come from. Thankfully for their Kerry granddad!”

The Kerry majority of the household have had to put up with a few All-Ireland knocks in recent years, but Brian doesn’t crow about the wins.

“He doesn’t in fairness – if he wants his dinner he doesn’t!” Kerry laughed.

Swords native Brian is, after all, a longtime resident of Listowel and before that a regular visitor to the town.

“We actually met in Listowel as Brian used to come down with his great friend and fellow Dubliner Johnny Murphy regularly.

“Johnny’s father was from Listowel and Johnny is actually coming down from Dublin to watch the All-Ireland in Listowel, where he will be proudly cheering on his side,” Kerry said.

They will form part of a large cohort of Jackeens in Listowel and in all towns and villages across the Kingdom cheering on the boys in blue come Sunday, and going barb-to-barb with their Kingdom neighbours with trademark Dublin wit.

“All I’m hoping for now is for my son to one day play for Kerry and we’ll get finally get dad into a Kerry jersey,” Kerry laughed.

Such affectionate humour is all part of the wonderful colour of the lead-in to the big match, with that familiar excited feeling starting to bite hard in communities and clubs across the county now.