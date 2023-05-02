Kerry Ukrainian families’ desperate plea: ‘We don’t want to move’

Relocation of 75 Ukrainians halted temporarily but community campaign continues

Ukrainian families in South Kerry are pleading with Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman not to move them from their homes in the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen.

It emerged over the weekend that letters had been sent to approximately 75 Ukrainians living at the Cahersiveen centre, informing them that they are to be moved to new accommodation – some to Tralee, others to a new location in the town.

Following public outcry, this decision has been temporarily halted, but residents and the local community continue to campaign to ensure that those who did not want to move do not have to do so.

An emotional Vlad Katunin, who has been living in Cahersiveen for more than a year, said he and his wife and son are heart-broken to be told that they may have to move.

Vlad Katunin and his wife, Yuliia and their son Timothy (4) who live at Skellig Star.

"We are heart-broken to be honest. We had to start here all over again. We are now trying to plan our life and you get hit with this," he said.

"I felt our life has started to come together here, and now everything is gone.”

Vlad has been working in the Skellig Chocolate Factory for the past four months and loves his new job. His wife, Yuliia, is studying at the O’Connell Centre in Cahersiveen and hopes to get a job, while his four-year old son, Timothy, is in Junior Infants at Scoil Saidhbhín.

The news of the move is particularly difficult for Timothy, who is on the autism spectrum. He has only begun to settle in after the trauma of moving from the Ukraine.

“It is particularly hard for my son who is on the spectrum, so it is hard for him to cope,” said Vlad. “He is just starting to come to terms with life here and school, and now we have been uprooted out of the blue.”

Viktoriia Filipasco – along with her husband and two young children – has been living in Cahersiveen for more than a year.

"We got a letter to say we were to be in Tralee this week. We are very upset," she said.

She and her husband are both studying in the O’Connell Centre, while her two young sons, Maxim and Adrian, attend Puffins Childcare Centre and are well settled. Her eldest son will start primary school in the town next year, and Victoriia was looking forward to that. Now, her life has been turned upside down with the news that she may have to move.

"We really don't want to go. It is a very cruel decision for my family,” she said.

"My dream is to stay here in Cahersiveen, where my children can go to the local school.”

These are two just two of the families who have been affected by the news.

Many are working locally and have children in both primary and secondary school. Five of those who received letters to move work in Skellig Chocolate Factory, while others work in local shops and restaurants.

All live in the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre and were informed that they had to move to accommodate International Protection applicants.

The same centre had been the scene of controversy over its handling of a COVID outbreak there during lockdown. It was ultimately closed down before re-opening again for Ukrainian refugees.

Locals have vowed to fight for the Ukrainian community and, in a strongly worded statement issued by locals over the weekend, they said they would do everything they could to help ensure the refugees can remain in South Kerry. Attempts are currently being made to to find accommodation for those who do not want to go.

"Our community is deeply concerned about the fate of the Ukrainian residents, [who] received a letter last Friday informing them of a compulsory relocation. They have settled in Cahersiveen and become an integral part of our community,” they said.

"The Ukrainian residents in our town are not just faces in the crowd; they are active members of our community. They work in our businesses, send their children to school with our kids, and participate in our sports clubs and social organisations. They have started to open new businesses in our town, providing employment opportunities in the town. They are immersed in further education and training in the O’Connell FET Centre, up-skilling in full-time and part-time course and all levels of English language. We implore the Minister to consider the impact his decision will have on our community and the individuals and families who call Cahersiveen their home.”

The statement included a petition supported by 84 local businesses and groups and pleaded with Minister O'Gorman who – along with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth – is responsible for refugees, to urgently reconsider his decision. In a statement, he said the Department is assessing the situation.

Education Minister Norma Foley has intervened and, currently, the move has been halted. Local councillors have strongly voiced their objections to the move, including Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF), who said that the decision flies in the face of integration policy. She says it is time for more counties to help house both refugees and international applicants.

Cllr Michael Cahill has also condemned the move and said it was inhumane.

The community said they are are also developing a proposal, which will be put forth to Minister O’Gorman, outlining how the locality can keep all the Ukrainians who wish to stay while also hosting international protection applicants.

"We will continue to support and advocate for newcomers, but not at the expense of those who have become a vital part of our community. We fear that if the Ukrainian residents are forced to leave the impact on the town and the residents will be damaging and the proposed action [is] potentially questionable under Articles 3,14 and 29 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” they said.

“The proposed action is in direct conflict with all trauma-informed best practices...Many of these young people are beginning to settle and gain trust in their situation; to create such an upheaval in their lives again would have long-term damage and could lead to chronic trauma/PTSD.”