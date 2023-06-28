Kerry town whacked by freak flooding is in need of emergency aid

At least 40 homes and ten businesses hit by devastating floods in Listowel last week

The Listowel Fire Service were hard-pressed all over town protecting property from noxious floodwaters containing sewage.

A landslide partially blocking the newly-opened Greenway in Listowel after the deluge. Council staff worked fast to clear the debris and re-open the route without obstacle.

Part of the Ballybunion Road deluged after the storms of last Tuesday in Listowel.

The bill for damage caused by flooding in Listowel last week is set to run into seven figures as the town counts the cost of the freak weather event.

40 homes and at least ten businesses in the town centre were submerged by the surging waters as the freak rain – driven by thunderstorms lasting over two hours on Tuesday – overwhelmed the storm drains.

The Kerryman reported last week how manhole covers were witnessed being punched up to three feet into the air under the pressure of the exploding sewage network.

But it also washed away the surface of the Forge Road; led to a pipe punching clean through the rear garden wall of a home and caused a landslide on the Greenway, among other impacts. Mayor of Listowel, Aoife Thornton, is this week calling for emergency aid in its wake.

“I will be making a case for emergency funding as this was an emergency, and one that caused significant damage to at least forty homes and ten businesses, with that number still rising as we learn more,” Cllr Thornton said.

“Some of the homeowners are facing serious issues with their insurance now, which is adding to the anxiety. In the case where there is no insurance I will be fighting for compensation for those homeowners and business people,” she said.

One woman watched in horror as the groundfloor of the home she moved into just two months ago was destroyed.

The Greenway was partially blocked by a landslide caused by the rains (pictured).

And an entire water pipe was punched clean through the rear garden wall of a property in the Dromin area under the surge.

It is estimated that 64mls of rain fell in the space of just two hours in the highly-localised storm system – a freak volume not seen in North Kerry in decades.

So great was the rainfall that the surface of the Forge Road – one of the worst hit parts of Listowel – was washed completely away under the weight of the water. Mayor Thornton was at the centre of it as it rose fast, helping to co-ordinate the emergency response in the town.

“It was frightening as it rose, but the drainage system seemed to work well in terms of how fast the waters cleared. We were helped by the fact the river was so low at the time. It really shows just how important the OPW’s work at clearing drainage under the provisions of the Arterial Drainage Act is, and I would appeal to all landowners to ensure their drains are maintained at all times.”

Councillors met Kerry County CE Moira Murrell on Wednesday over the flooding, and now await a report from enforcement officers who have been charged with assessing the full scale of the damage, including any Council liability that might emerge – where the floods damage public roads and property.