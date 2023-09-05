Kerry town can grow again as works finally start on Kenmare’s €25m treatment plant

Uisce Eireann has announced that works will begin on the long awaited Kenmare Wastewater treatment plant.

After a three decade wait, good news is now on the horizon for Kenmare town with the announcement this week that works have commenced on the upgrade of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Once operational, the upgraded wastewater treatment plant will ensure environmental compliance with national and EU regulations and protect water quality in the River Finnihy, and it will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development of Kenmare.

This is something that has been long called for, with many housing developments halted due to the need for this project. It has not been upgraded since the 1990’s and has been promised for many years. Planning was granted last year following a lengthy process including an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Kerry County Council, will develop the project and it is hoped that it will be built within two years.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF), said that it is great news for the town.

“It is great to see such a significant and long awaited investment in the Kenmare wastewater treatment plant. The upgrade will be of enormous benefit to the people of Kenmare by supporting not only economic and social growth but also meeting our environmental obligations in protecting the River Finnihy and our water quality generally.”

Local councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen (FG) said this week that the plant will enhance the development of the town.

“Completion of the scheme should assist people who wish to live and work in the area. It will also enhance Kenmare as a premier tourist destination and hopefully allow for greater job creation.”

He is now hopeful that housing developments with planning permission can go ahead once the plant is complete and provide much needed housing.

The upgrade works will involve the construction of a new pumping station at Cromwell’s Bridge, as well as the modernisation of the current wastewater treatment processes at the plant.

Speaking about the project, Uisce Éireann’s Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager, Anthony Kavanagh said;

“Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant is a crucial piece of infrastructure for Kerry and once the upgrade works have been completed, we will be able to ensure that we can accommodate future growth and protect the environment, in a more efficient way.”