Kerry Stars Special Olympics welcomes €1million backing

The Irish Special Olympics team at the Special Olympics' opening ceremony in Abu Dhabi four years ago. Photo by Sportsfile.

Killarney-based Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club has said that the near-€1million in funding it will receive under the Community Recognition Fund sets it on the path to “providing a home for our athletes in Derreen, Killarney”.

Alongside Tralee Boxing Club, which received just over €1million from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Kerry Stars was the big winner from last Thursday’s announcement as it will receive an allocation of approximately €990,000.

The Department awarded €4.5million in funding to reward communities who have welcomed refugees from Ukraine and other countries.

The Kerryman understands that this funding will cover a social hub for Kerry Stars, as well as a double hall for St Paul’s Basketball Club, a dojo [martial arts facility] for Killarney Judo Club, as well as dressing-room, kitchen, and toilet facilities.

The Kerryman further understands that this is part of a wider project in the location that will provide further facilities for Killarney sports clubs and the local community, exact details of which will be made public in time.

“We in the club would like to acknowledge the vision and commitment of Kerry County Council in making this possible,” the club outlined in a statement released to this newspaper. “We would also like to acknowledge the support of our seven Killarney Municipal District Councillors, Davide Mosca (architect), St Paul’s Basketball Club, Killarney Judo Club, Ballydribeen Residents’ Association, Killarney Celtic FC, Killarney Legion GAA club and Killarney Lawn Tennis Club.

“A dream can now become a reality where the site in Derreen will provide not only a home for the Kerry Stars athletes but also top-class sporting and recreational facilities for our club and the local community and Killarney and beyond.”

A spokesperson for the club described the developments included under the recently announced funding as “completely separate” to the National Sports and Adventure Centre granted planning permission at Derreen in 2014. Planning permission for that project was granted a five-year extension in 2019.