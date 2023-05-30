Kerry social media star Tadhg Fleming marries long term partner Alannah Bradley

Tadhg Fleming and his now wife, Alannah Bradley, and their dogs after their wedding at the weekend.

Kerry social-media star Tadhg Fleming enjoyed a weekend he’ll never forget as he married his long-term girlfriend, Alannah Bradley, at the Prince of Peace Church in Fossa.

Afterwards, it was off to the Dunloe Hotel and Gardens, where the newly weds celebrated their nuptials with family and friends while trad band Ruaile Buaile kept everyone entertained.

Posting on his Instagram, Tadhg kept it short and sweet, simply writing “What a day” as he shared photos on his story of him and Alannah sharing a kiss as fireworks exploded in the sky above them

Other photos showed the pair embracing their two Daschund puppies, who were, of course, suited up for the occasion, while another video shared on Tadhg’s Instagram stories showed the happy couple dancing on a table as Tadhg’s father, Derry, watched on.