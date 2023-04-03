Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly named party’s new justice spokesperson

KERRY Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has been promoted to the party’s front bench following a significant reshuffle by Mary Lou McDonald.

The Tralee based TD – a solicitor by trade – has been named as the Sinn Féin’s new justice spokesperson, succeeding Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny in the role.

Deputy Daly was previously the party’s junior spokesperson on Equality, Inclusion and Law Reform.

“It’s very exciting for me. I’ve been a member of the Justice Committee for the past three years. This involves meeting prison officers’ associations, former governors, guards and current prison staff. This allows me to get a handle on the whole justice area,” Deputy Daly told The Kerryman.

Among the many issues that Deputy Daly hopes to focus his energy on is resolving delays in the court system. Increasing garda resources and building extra garda presence on the streets are other pressing issues.

Deputy Daly will also continue to seek justice in the case of Joseph Campbell, an RUC officer shot dead in County Antrim in 1977 in a suspected collusion killing between police and paramilitaries.

Deputy Daly will also make the Kerry Babies case an ongoing priority as he feels there is still outstanding points to be made.

When asked whether Sinn Féin will move to fully support the workings of the Special Criminal Court, Deputy Daly said this will depend on the outcome of an ongoing review.

“The whole court system has to be modernised. For years Sinn Féin argued that we should abolish the Special Criminal Court. This switched to having a review,” he said.

“The Government agreed to this review. We will await the results of that. Things can be done to allay any concerns about anonymous juries. But lets wait and see the outcome of the review,” Deputy Daly said.

The Sinn Féin reshuffle was announced by party President Mary Lou McDonald on Monday who said the new front bench group was “the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election”.

“There are ten changes including Sorca Clarke and Pa Daly coming onto the front-bench for the first time where they will take on the Education and Justice portfolios,” said Deputy McDonald.

“Pa Daly will bring his extensive experience as solicitor to the Justice brief and Sorca Clarke was an outstanding spokesperson on Defence,” she added.

“This is a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government,” Deputy McDonald said.

A native of Tralee, Deputy Daly qualified as a solicitor in 1996 and worked in the United States for the Georgia Indigent Defence Council before moving back to Ireland.

In 2002 and 2003 he travelled to Colombia to act as an independent legal observer for the trial of the, so called, ‘Colombia Three’.

He established his own solicitor’s practice in Rock Street, Tralee in 2003 and was co-opted to Tralee Town Council in 2012.

Deputy Daly was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.

In August 2019 he was selected as the Sinn Féin General Election candidate for Kerry succeeding the party’s incumbent Kerry TD Martin Ferris who had announced his decision to retire from politics two year’s earlier. It had been thought that Cllr Toireasa Ferris would contest the seat.

At the February 2020 General Election Pa Daly was elected at the first count – securing 15,733 votes.