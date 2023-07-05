Kerry siblings sentenced in New York over Navillus construction fraud case

The co-founder and two former top executives of Navillus – the major New York-based construction firm founded by the south Kerry-based O’Sullivan family – have been sentenced for their part in a payroll scheme that defrauded trade unions of funds.

In October 2021, brother and sister Donal and Helen O’Sullivan from Ballinskelligs and their former colleague, Padraig Naughton, were found guilty of fraud and embezzlement following a three-week trial in New York.

Mr O’Sullivan is the co-founder, owner and president of Navillus, one of New York’s City’s largest construction firms.

Helen O’Sullivan was a payroll administrator in the company, which was founded by the O’Sullivan family in the 1980s when they emigrated to the US.

Mr Naughton is the former financial controller of the construction company.

The trio were found guilty on 11 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, embezzlement from employee benefits funds, submission of false remittance reports to union benefits funds, and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

On Friday, Donal and Helen O’Sullivan appeared before Judge Pamela Chen of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York for sentencing.

Mr O’Sullivan was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for each of the 11 counts, with all sentences to run concurrently

He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release on completion of his sentence, as well as 100 hours of community service.

He was also fined a total of $1,100 – a $100 “special assessment fee” for each count.

Helen O’Sullivan was sentenced to two years’ probation for each of the 11 counts, also to be served concurrently, and was issued a $5,000 fine and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Three days previously, in the same court, on Tuesday, June 27, Mr Naughton was sentenced by Judge Chen to one year and one day in prison for each of the 11 counts, with the sentences to run concurrently. As was the case with Mr O’Sullivan, he was fined a total of $1,100 in special assessment fees and ordered to undergo two years of supervised release.

Mr O’Sullivan and Mr Naughton were ordered to surrender themselves to prison on November 13.

All three have leave to appeal their sentences. Mr Naughton’s sentence is expected to be reduced significantly as Judge Chen said on Friday that she would “re-open the sentence” in order to bring it more in line with the sentences handed down to his co-defendants.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Chen said her decision had been influenced by the huge volume of letters in support of the O’Sullivans that had been submitted to the court. Judge Chen said it was “perhaps the most letters I have ever received” in relation to a case and that the correspondence had displayed the “extraordinary” kindness and generosity of Donal and Helen O’Sullivan.

There were over 100 supporters of the O’Sullivans in the courthouse for Friday’s sentencing hearing – including Mr Naughton – and Mr O’Sullivan was allowed to address the courtroom ahead of his sentencing.

In his address, he apologised to his family for the distress the case has caused them.

Mr O’Sullivan and Mr Naughton remain free on bail until their jail terms commence.